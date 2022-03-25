Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paragon 28 (FNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2022 – Paragon 28 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

3/9/2022 – Paragon 28 had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Paragon 28 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Paragon 28 had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Paragon 28 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Paragon 28 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

Paragon 28 stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paragon 28 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Get Paragon 28 Inc alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.