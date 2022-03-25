Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($100.05) to GBX 7,800 ($102.69) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,580.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

