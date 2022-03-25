Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.12. 26,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 46,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $406.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.00 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Red Violet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDVT)
Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
