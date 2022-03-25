Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.12. 26,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 46,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $406.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.00 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Red Violet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,202,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the second quarter worth about $915,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Red Violet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 529,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

