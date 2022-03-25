Redd (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,154.39 or 0.99952494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00063038 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022485 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

