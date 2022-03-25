Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $121.71 or 0.00273587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $22.25 million and $1.75 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,394.32 or 0.99794816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00063306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014975 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001118 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 182,807 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

