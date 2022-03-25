Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) to report $294.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.47 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $274.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of REG opened at $67.60 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

