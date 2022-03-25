Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) vs. The Competition Critical Survey

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) is one of 250 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Relay Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Relay Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Relay Therapeutics Competitors 1474 5404 11143 202 2.55

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 63.73%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 93.18%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million -$363.87 million -7.80 Relay Therapeutics Competitors $687.60 million $93.49 million -0.96

Relay Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -12,012.94% -36.49% -32.51% Relay Therapeutics Competitors -2,187.28% -67.73% -27.98%

Summary

Relay Therapeutics rivals beat Relay Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

