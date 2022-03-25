Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.15 ($43.03).

RNO stock opened at €22.87 ($25.13) on Thursday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($110.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.34 and its 200-day moving average is €30.85.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

