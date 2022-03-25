Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($41.76) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.62 ($42.43).

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.18 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting €22.87 ($25.13). 3,472,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.85.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

