Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14.
RPHM opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $17.18.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
