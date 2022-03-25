Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Issues Earnings Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RPHM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,623. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
