Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Rating Increased to Buy at BNP Paribas

Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $595.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of RKLIF stock remained flat at $$6.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

