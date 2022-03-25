REPO (REPO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $282,094.00

REPO (REPO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $282,094.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.54 or 0.07036667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,920.23 or 1.00096602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043893 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

