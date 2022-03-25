Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) COO Andrew J. Logue Sells 2,731 Shares

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) COO Andrew J. Logue sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $13,818.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FRBK opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $314.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

