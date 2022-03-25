Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

FRBK stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $148,236. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $66,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

