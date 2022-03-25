Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NorthWestern Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for NorthWestern in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.91. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

