Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $647.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.16. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

