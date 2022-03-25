Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Senseonics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

In other news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock worth $2,459,304. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.