Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BWMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.