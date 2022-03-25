Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exagen Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Exagen alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $138.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.72. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Exagen by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Exagen by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.