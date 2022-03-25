ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Price Down 8.4%

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $233.39 and last traded at $233.72. Approximately 9,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 603,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.05.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.26.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $293,743,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

