Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys New Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 79,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $459,505.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.