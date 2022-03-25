Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.74 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH opened at $435.06 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

