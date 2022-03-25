Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 137,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 24.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,278,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 12.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,835,000 after purchasing an additional 312,205 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after purchasing an additional 475,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In related news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

