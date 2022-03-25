Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 2,478 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.95 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

