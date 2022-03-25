Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,230 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 42.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 56.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

