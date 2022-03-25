Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 245 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after acquiring an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 242,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after acquiring an additional 102,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

