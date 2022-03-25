Reviewing CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) & Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Clever Leaves shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Clever Leaves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and Clever Leaves’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURE Pharmaceutical $2.05 million 9.62 -$30.62 million ($0.48) -0.54 Clever Leaves $12.12 million 3.51 -$25.90 million N/A N/A

Clever Leaves has higher revenue and earnings than CURE Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares CURE Pharmaceutical and Clever Leaves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURE Pharmaceutical -406.75% -135.40% -61.95% Clever Leaves -173.72% -36.21% -20.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CURE Pharmaceutical and Clever Leaves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURE Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Clever Leaves 0 0 3 0 3.00

Clever Leaves has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 321.94%. Given Clever Leaves’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than CURE Pharmaceutical.

Volatility & Risk

CURE Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clever Leaves beats CURE Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURE Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology focused vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company in the pharmaceutical, and health and wellness markets. It focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. The company operates through two business segments: Cure and Sera Labs. Its pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; cannabinoid products with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety. The company also sells various wellness products under its distribution partners' brands. In addition, it is developing 50,000IU and Vitamin D3 OTF for oral administration. The company has a licensing agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation. CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Oxnard, California.

About Clever Leaves (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is based in New York, New York.

