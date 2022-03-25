REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $102.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $113.43.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $153,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $414,056 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

