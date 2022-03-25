Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Up 7.2%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.43. 24,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 586,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

