Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIGL. TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $563.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

