Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 74,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,028,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $563.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 73,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 36,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 615,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.
