Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.09. Rite Aid shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $547.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

