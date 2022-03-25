RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.91.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,953,000 after buying an additional 402,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 518,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.