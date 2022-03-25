Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,467,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

