Robert Joseph Moccia Purchases 33,300 Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) CEO Robert Joseph Moccia bought 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

