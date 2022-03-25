Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) rose 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.03. Approximately 124,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 77,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.79.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

