Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $70.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 235,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,078. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $168,909,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,474,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,095,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 236,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

