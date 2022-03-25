Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target to C$19.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRD opened at C$17.55 on Monday. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$10.85 and a one year high of C$17.73. The company has a market cap of C$578.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 9.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

