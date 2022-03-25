Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector perform” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,364.29 ($31.13).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,826.50 ($37.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £143.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,531.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,218.88. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.