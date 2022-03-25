Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTG. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.15) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TT Electronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.81).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TTG stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.73) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The company has a market cap of £364.95 million and a P/E ratio of 28.89. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.90).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($104,530.06).

TT Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.