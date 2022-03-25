Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.51

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.51 and last traded at $140.79, with a volume of 401960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,486,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

