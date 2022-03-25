Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,927 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $358.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

