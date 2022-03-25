Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $19,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $102,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.