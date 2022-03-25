Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK opened at $275.00 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

