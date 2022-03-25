Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.