Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191,072 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $21,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Yandex by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Yandex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after acquiring an additional 408,065 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yandex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Yandex by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,788,000 after buying an additional 209,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Yandex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after buying an additional 185,643 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

