Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 256,486 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256,486 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.64% of Vectrus worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

NYSE VEC opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $427.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.