Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,684 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Shares of JD stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.