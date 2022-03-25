Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,987 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,541,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $4,226,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $193.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.64 and its 200 day moving average is $190.61.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

